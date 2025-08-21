Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons

Photo: Drew Barrymore dishes her biggest business lessons

Drew Barrymore recently candid about her lessons in business.

Notably, Drew has always worn her heart on her sleeve be it onn screen, on her daytime talk show, or in moments of reflection about her decades-long career.

Recently, during a new conversation with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old star was asked to opened up about the realities of business and the lessons that continue to shape her journey.

“I’m still learning lessons in business all the time,” Barrymore began and admitted with her signature mix of honesty and warmth, flashing the kind of self-deprecating smile fans know so well.

She explained that one of the hardest truths has been embracing imperfection.

“I’ve learned that not everything will be embraced or a success,” she shared as she acknowledged the bumps along the way that even Hollywood veterans face.

However, Drew went on to noted that if there’s one thing she would like to highlight from her course of journey, it is her tenacity.

“I’ve learned that unless I’ve really put in the hours, nights, weekends, it won’t happen by osmosis or hope,” she declared.

Moreover, Barrymore confessed that success is not a solo mission for her.

“I’ve learned that I need a partner,” she concluded thoughtfully and remarked, “I believe we don’t accomplish much on our own, and I love someone’s motivation and skills, whether they’re like mine or not.”