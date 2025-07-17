Legendary classic band calls off its entire 2025 tour for THIS reason

The Steve Miller Band cancels its entire 2025 tour

The Steve Miller Band has abruptly called off its entire 2025 tour.

The luxury classic rock group announced the sad news on Wednesday via its official social media accounts.

“Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts, You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts,” the statement read shared by the group on its Facebook account.

“The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates,” the announcement from the Fly Like An Eagle group read. “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled.'

“Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew.,” the post concluded.

The rock band’s fans also expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of the tour in the comment section of the post.

“All these things have always existed. To blame it on the weather sounds a little suspect,” one person penned.

“Better stay in bed everyday, something bad might happen otherwise…too risky,” another wrote.

For those unversed, the Steve Miller Band had 31 dates scheduled for its American tour, which was set to begin on August 15.