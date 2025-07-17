Prince Harry turns into Meghan Markle's livestock manager

Prince Harry turns towards caretaking Meghan’s chicken coop

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly switched gears, one expert believes, so much so that the Duke has turned towards managing the household chicken coop.

Writer A. N. Wilson is the expert that penned this take down of the Duke of Sussex.

In it he tried, bringing into focus his lack of a job, as well as balding and reconciliation attempts.

Mr Wilson noted everything in a candid piece for the MailOnline, where he claimed, “at the moment, the Duke of Sussex is stuck in California with his chicken coop,” with no job or source of income.

He also, directed his attention towards Meghan Markle as well, and hypothesized the chances that, “as the years pass, even Meghan's capacity to earn money from TV work will dry up.”

In his eyes perhaps “in time, the pair will likely grow less and less interesting to the general public” too he admitted.

Maybe even making it so that “attention will pass instead to the next generation’,” i.e. the Sussex kids and the Windsor children.

In the eyes of Mr Wilson, “The stark reality of being a balding royal has-been is clearly vexing Harry,” simultaneously too.

And perhaps that is why “now he's creeping back, hoping that his father will forgive him for his appalling indiscretions”.

As well as “from his petulance and claims of racism on the Oprah Winfrey show to the ghost-written and vulgar memoir, Spare,” the expert added before concluding too.