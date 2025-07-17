Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet birthday tribute for Queen Camilla

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday as they shared a sweet tribute on their social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales reshared a portrait of the Queen shared by the official Instagram account of the Royal family on their story.

“Happy Birthday To Her Majesty,” the accompanying caption read which also had a cake emoji.

A day before Camilla’s birthday, the Buckingham Palace shared a new portrait of her to mark her big day.

“Ahead of Her Majesty’s 78th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace,” their caption read.

“The image was taken this month, in the garden at Raymill, Her Majesty’s private home in Wiltshire, by Chris Jackson,” it added.

This comes after Queen Camilla was honoured with a new title on Wednesday.

As per the announcement, Camilla has been named the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, a title originally established by King Henry VIII in 1513.