Ariana Grande responds to rumours about music career with major news

Ariana Grande breaks silence on her career rumours

Ariana Grande has set the record straight on music career plans following rumours of possibly abandoning it.

The Grammy winner, 32, rubbished the rumours in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday after she confirmed a new acting role earlier this week.

"Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music," she said in the caption.

"Ot is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it," she added in the lengthy statement that was accompanied by a video of her 2024 Met Gala performance.

The Wicked star, who released her latest album Eternal Sunshine last year, added that "it may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired."

Grande then went into detail, telling fans she's "finding a balance between many projects and endeavors I love and doing it my own way…"

She wrapped up the note with an announcement of a mini upcoming tour.

"So I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little. I love you," concluded Grande, whose last major string of concerts was the Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Earlier this week, Grande was confirmed as a voice actor in Wicked director Jon M. Chu's upcoming animated film adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book, Oh, the Places You'll Go!