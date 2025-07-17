Royal family spills on King Charles' surprise meeting at Windsor Castle

King Charles hosts Maldives president at Windsor Castle on Queen Camilla's birthday

King Charles' secret meeting at Windsor Castle revealed.

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family revealed King Charles' secret meeting with the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu at Windsor Castle.

Charles hosted the President Mohamed Muizzu eatly Thursday morning at the Castle.

Alongside the photo of King Charles and Mohamed Muizzu shaking hands, the caption read, "This morning, The President of the Republic of Maldives visited The King at Windsor Castle."

It is worth mentioning that this comes just days ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Maldives.

As per the press release by The President's Office the two presidents "discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding ties between the Maldives and the United Kingdom."

With the Maldives facing increasing climate threats and the UK’s long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, it’s possible that the private conversation also touched on potential climate collaborations.

However, the exact nature of the discussion has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Moreover, this meeting by King Charles comes on the day of his wife Queen Camilla's 78th birthday.

Her Majesty expressed her gratitude for all the birthday wishes in a message shared on her behalf.

“Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!” the message read.