Royal family laughs off Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand saga

Royal family ‘amused’ as Meghan Markle builds her own lifestyle empire

Royal family reportedly finds it “amusing” what Meghan Markle does with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, the Duchess of Sussex is not going to stop anything soon and would enter into other businesses as well.

This comes after Meghan changed the brand name to As Ever from her initial American Riviera Orchard label and have sold a variety of products under the new name.

Revealing what the royal family think of Meghan’s ventures, the royal insider said, "I think they're amused by it.”

He told The Express, “I think the Royal Family and we [the public] on this side of the Atlantic are all amused by it."

"But listen, this is an empire just beginning. Make no mistake, she will go into fashion, into jewellery, maybe have her own perfume. 'You, too, can smell like Meghan Markle.' I wonder what that would be like?”

This comes amid reports that Meghan is the driving force behind latest peace talks between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Reports claim the Duchess of Sussex wants to make amends with the Royal family so she could use the connections to expand her business.