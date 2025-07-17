Prince Harry's actual agenda for King Charles peace talks after his cancer gets exposed

Prince Harry’s Sussex Court ‘green with envy’

A possible reason with the peace talks between King Charles Prince Harry getting leaked has just caused a bit of a stir.

TalkTV’s royal correspondent Kinsey even offered her thoughts no the entire thing, in her chat with host Mike Graham.

The conversation only began when the host drew Ms Schofield towards the London peace talks between Prince Harry and King Charles and called it “quite mysterious”.

He then raised a question to the US-based commentator and asked, “in your view something that was orchestrated purely and simply by the Monteito Massive?”

She was also quick to jump in and call it “another example of Harry and Megan trying to pull from the Princess Diana playbook.”

Because to Ms Schofield the whole thing played out the way it did for the “boost” in in positive press. Whether the intended image was ‘Harry's going to be brought back into the fold’, or that ‘the king misses Harry’, she admitted “I also wonder how much of it is them trying to force their hand.”

Near the conclusion the commentator offered another possible reason for all this Sussex coverage too.

She said, “I look at it and I see the great press that Katherine and William have had over the last few weeks and I wonder if m someone in Monteceto was just green with envy and said, ‘I'm gonna I'm going to steal some headlines at a drop of a hat’.