Buckingham Palace shares new message as Queen Camilla marks 78th birthday

Buckingham Palace drops sweet message on Queen Camilla birthday

Buckingham Palace expressed gratitude to all royal fans and followers over their wishes for Queen Camilla.

The Queen Consort marked her 78th birthday with outpouring of warm wishes from her fans on social media.

A day before her big day, the Palace also dropped a treat for her fans on Instagram as they unveiled a new portrait of the Queen.

“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Camilla a Very Happy Birthday,” one fan commented on the photo. “Keep on Rocking with our Love.”

“Amazing!!! Happy Birthday Your Majesty and i wish you a day full of happyness! Kisses from Portugal,” another penned.

One royal fan wrote, “Happy birthday, what a lovely photo!”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Camilla, the palace another portrait of the Queen, featuring her holding a book and posing for the photo.

“Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!” the caption read.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Camilla on her birthday as they reshared a portrait of the Queen, shared by the official Instagram account of the Royal family, on their story.

“Happy Birthday To Her Majesty,” the accompanying caption read which also had a cake emoji.