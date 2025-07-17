Princess Beatrice's husband marks special day with romantic photo

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, on Thursday shared a picture with his wife to mark the couple's 5th wedding anniversary.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Edo Mapelli Mozzi, wrote, "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife."

He added, "I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in July 2020, in a small, COVID-19 secure ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth.

The couple had originally planned to marry in May 2020, but the coronavirus lockdown forced them to reschedule.

The ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, (late Prince Philip) and close family.

According to the Buckingham Palace, the wedding had taken place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.

Princess Beatrice's husband is a property developer. He founded the real estate firm Banda in 2007, where he serves as CEO, specializing in finding and developing homes for wealthy clients.

He and Princess Beatrice have two children together: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and Athena (. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son named Wolfie from a previous relationship.