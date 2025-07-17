Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble

Experts start to question Prince Harry over leaked King Charles peace summit

King Charles’ decision to sit down for a peace summit with his son has just caused wave upon wave of backlash for the Duke of Sussex.

So much so that experts like royal reputation strategist Eric Schiffer came out of the woodworks to lay down their two cents on this apparent sabotaging behavior.

According to Express UK, the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants began the chat by posing a question.

It asks, “if this is a peace deal, why does every shutter click crack like a gunshot at the Firm’s credibility—turning a solemn summit into the potential for septic muck reputational carnage?”

Because should the ‘frustrated’ Duke be the culprit behind this leak, he has effectively ‘torpedoed’ any chance at reconciliation, as well as that olive branch.

The biggest reason for this is because he feels “crisis comms 101—don’t torch your own olive branch’.”

For those unversed, ever since the summit was leaked and a paparazzi snapped a picture between the communications representatives for Prince Harry and King Charles sitting down at a members only London club, questions have arisen about the possible outcome.

Some call it the ‘first step’ while others keep reminding that none of it will be possible with Prince William’s support.