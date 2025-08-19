King Charles, Queen Camilla face 'large panther' scare at Royal estate

King Charles, Queen Camilla on alert as panther spotted near home

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly being stalked by a terrifying panther.

As revealed by eyewitnesses the large animal was spotted hunting near the Royal residence.

According to a Daily Star report, big cat expert Rick Minter is investigating these sightings.

He revealed, “A dog walker near Tetbury watched a black panther cornering a fox at dusk.”

“Her three big dogs were on leads but they rumbled the cat, which rushed away and the fox emerged from its trapped situation and left the area keeping close to the walker and her dogs, seemingly wanting their company for safe escort,” he added.

This sighting of panther near King Charles and Queen Camilla’s home comes after the black panther was spotted near the M5 motorway in May.

Rick said, “In May a driver claimed to have seen a black panther lurking in the scrub by the M5 motorway verge in south Gloucestershire.”

“In following it up I found that the neighbouring farm at that spot reported that its cattle had been on edge and were behaving nervously for a few days around the time of the slighting,” the expert added.