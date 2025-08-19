King Charles invites Prince Andrew to Balmoral after Buckingham Palace announcement

King Charles has reportedly invited his disgraced brother Prince Andrew to Balmoral, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Richard Eden has claimed in his report for the Daily Mail that although the monarch has invited Andrew, he is keeping his distance from ‘beleaguered’ brother.

The report, citing the sources, claims, “Andrew arrived at Balmoral on Friday.'

The source on 'Royal Deeside' tells the royal expert, “He was on his own, with none of the security he used to have. He is believed to be staying at a lodge on the estate.”

Earlier, King Charles received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle on Monday, marking the start of his summer holiday.

The palace shared photos of the king on its official social media handles.

“The King has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland,” the statement reads.

It further said, “His Majesty met the mascot of the Regiment: a Shetland pony called Corporal Cruachan IV.

“The King’s arrival continues the long tradition of Monarchs spending their summers at Balmoral, which began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s.”