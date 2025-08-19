Prince Harry wasn't 'left out' of Prince William, Kate Middleton's life

Prince Harry's close bond with Kate Middleton revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William have had tensions between them for years now.

However, a former royal butler revealed that the estranged brothers were once known for being close.

Grant Harrold revealed in his upcoming book The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service that Harry also had a close bond with William’s wife Kate Middleton.

According to The Telegraph, Grant wrote that William and Kate made sure to involve Harry with them.

He wrote of Harry that “he used to go out with Kate.”

Adding, “William would be away, and Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together.”

Grant went on to note, “I think when people say, ‘Oh he was left out,’ he really wasn’t.”

Referring to Prince Harry’s then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, he added, “But also, he was with Chelsy. Chelsy was always around. And Chelsy and Kate got on really well.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s close bond was seen when Harry gave an emotional speech at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding.

Katie Nicholl wrote in her book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love in 2017, “"It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.”

“When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear,” she added.

However, his bond with his brother and sister-in-law got estranged after his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and his decision to step down from the roles of working royal.

Moreover, the rift between them even deepened after Prince Harry dropped his memoir Spare, where he made some shocking revelations against William and Kate.