Prince Andrew author to dish out life of another famous Royal

Prince Andrew author is all set to write another book on a Royal Family member.

Andrew Lownie, who has newly penned book 'Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, says that his next book would be about Prince Philip.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Lownie said: "I've put in all the FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] for a Prince Philip book already."

The author added: "I'm told a great deal of time after his death was spent by those in his employment burning all his papers, but I'm working very hard to get what I can."

"But I've got it. It shows his recommendations for the Royal Navy, and it's now at last declassified and available. Times are changing, they do need to start declassifying more and more records for the royals. People expect more transparency from the monarchy now,” he noted.