King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared

King Charles under fire as new allegations surface after Prince Andrew

The British royal family is once again under fire as disturbing allegations resurface.

Just days after Prince Andrew, youngest brother of King Charles reportedly celebrated being cleared in the FBI’s probe into Jeffrey Epstein, new allegations resurfaced involving one of the most revered historical figures of the British royal family, RadarOnline reported.

The newly published book, Kincora: Britain’s Shame by investigative journalist Chris Moore, revealed shocking allegations of sexual abuse against Lord Louis Mountbatten, the late uncle of Prince Philip and a mentor figure to King Charles.

As per the book, many survivors of the now-shuttered Kincora Boys' Home in Belfast have come forward with harrowing claims.

One of the survivors, Arthur Smyth, alleges he was just 11 years old when he was raped by Mountbatten in 1977.

Arthur told the journalist, “It was on the ground floor. It wasn’t the front room, it was somewhere near the middle. And it had a big desk and a shower. I’d never seen a shower in my life.”

The victim told Chris that Mountbatten, whom he knew as Dickie, allegedly “told me to take my pants down.”

Adding, “When he had finished, he told me to go and have a shower. And I went and had a shower. I felt sick and I was crying in the shower. I just wanted it all to stop.”

Meanwhile another survivor, Richard Kerr, claimed that he was trafficked alongside fellow teenager Stephen Waring, and they were both assaulted in a boathouse.

He claimed that they were driven by Mains and then picked up by Mountbatten’s security.

Richard told Chris, “The police made it clear to the pair of us that we were never to talk to anyone about this incident ever again.”

It is worth mentioning that the other two alleged victims also made shocking claims with one Sean, who was 16, describing Mountbatten as “a sad and lonely person.” He claimed that he told him, “I hate these feelings.”

Notably, the survivors claim that the trauma has remained with them all these years.

Chris wrote, “Arthur’s tormentors are both now dead, but they live on in his memory and bring back how he felt as an innocent eleven-year-old boy.”

While Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to the latest claims, this fresh blow for King Charles comes just days after Prince Andrew reportedly celebrated being cleared by the FBI investigations about the Epstein files.