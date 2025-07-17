Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle

Queen Camilla’s chat with Princess Diana’s uncle about being ‘black sheep’

Experts have just recounted a conversation between Queen Camilla and the uncle of Princess Diana, Gary Goldsmith.

For those unversed, the conversation was around the days leading up to her wedding.

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English revealed this comment in an episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

“It was very illuminating,” Ms English began by saying. because “He [Gary] was talking about being at a palace function, I think probably in the run-up to the wedding and feeling slightly like a fish out of water.”

At that moment “Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall, came up to talk to him. And he kind of said words to the effect of ‘Well, I'm not sure you want to be seen talking to me because I'm the black sheep of the family’.”

But the now-Queen “she kind of smiled and laughed and went: ‘Oh don't worry, so have I been over the years, you know, you just roll with, it's fine We'll be kind of two black sheep together!’.”

She even hailed the Queen for her frankness in that moment and said, “I thought that showed her quite amusing reaction to someone who has definitely been on the receiving end of her fair share of brickbats over the years.”