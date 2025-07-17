 
Geo News

Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle

Queen Camilla ended up having a candid chat with Princess Diana’s uncle and talked about being the black sheep to avoid

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

Queen Camilla’s chat with Princess Diana’s uncle about being ‘black sheep’
Queen Camilla’s chat with Princess Diana’s uncle about being ‘black sheep’

Experts have just recounted a conversation between Queen Camilla and the uncle of Princess Diana, Gary Goldsmith. 

For those unversed, the conversation was around the days leading up to her wedding.

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English revealed this comment in an episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

“It was very illuminating,” Ms English began by saying. because “He [Gary] was talking about being at a palace function, I think probably in the run-up to the wedding and feeling slightly like a fish out of water.”

At that moment “Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall, came up to talk to him. And he kind of said words to the effect of ‘Well, I'm not sure you want to be seen talking to me because I'm the black sheep of the family’.”

But the now-Queen “she kind of smiled and laughed and went: ‘Oh don't worry, so have I been over the years, you know, you just roll with, it's fine We'll be kind of two black sheep together!’.”

She even hailed the Queen for her frankness in that moment and said, “I thought that showed her quite amusing reaction to someone who has definitely been on the receiving end of her fair share of brickbats over the years.”

King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared video
King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble
Princess Beatrice's husband marks special day with romantic photo
Princess Beatrice's husband marks special day with romantic photo
Royal family spills on King Charles' surprise meeting at Windsor Castle video
Royal family spills on King Charles' surprise meeting at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry's actual agenda for King Charles peace talks after his cancer gets exposed
Prince Harry's actual agenda for King Charles peace talks after his cancer gets exposed
Royal family laughs off Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand saga
Royal family laughs off Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand saga
Buckingham Palace shares new message as Queen Camilla marks 78th birthday
Buckingham Palace shares new message as Queen Camilla marks 78th birthday
Prince Harry turns into Meghan Markle's livestock manager
Prince Harry turns into Meghan Markle's livestock manager