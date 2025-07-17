Meghan Markle sends wine gift with birthday message on Queen Camilla's 78th

Meghan Markle has shared a video of her wine bottles being packed with a birthday message to "my ladies."

Posted to her Instagram stories, the video featured the song “Please Mr. Postman,” suggesting the bottles were being sent as birthday gifts to more than one person.

Interestingly, although she did not name the recipients, the video coincided with the 78th birthday of Queen Camilla.

Though Camilla has never been a favorite of Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, the timing of the video raised eyebrows. It comes amid reports that Prince Harry’s representatives recently met with aides of King Charles for what many believe was a peace summit.

The reported talks took place months after Harry said he hoped for reconciliation with both his father and brother.

The Duke of Sussex had also expressed concern about his father’s health, saying he didn’t know how long the King would live , a reference to Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

While the palace hasn’t officially responded to Harry’s remarks, British media have reported that King Charles is open to reconciling. Some reports claim the King has privately expressed a wish that his son be present at his funeral.



