Princess Anne stuns as she leads grand celebration

Princess Royal steals the spotlight at historic royal celebration

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, made a stunning appearance as she celebrated the incredible musical talent of the British Army.

On Wednesday, Anne attended the Military Musical Spectacular, held at Horse Guards Parade in London.

The royal family Instagram posted a carousel of photos from the major celebration on Thursday.

The statement alongside the photos read, “Celebrating the incredible musical talent of @BritishArmy!”

“Last night on Horse Guards Parade, The Princess Royal attended the Military Musical Spectacular, ‘Heroes’!” it continued.

It further read, “With over 250 people involved, the Massed Bands of the Guards Division joined forces with The Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra, the Household Division Contemporary Band, the Massed Pipes and Drums and Army Cadet Force and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to perform in their annual display.”

“In their 200th anniversary year, the Royal Mews were also in attendance for a display of horse drawn state coaches and cars,” the statement concluded.

For her look, Anne, the Princess Royal, donned a blue wrap dress. Royal fans took to the comments section, calling King Charles’ sister “the most hardworking member of the royal family.”

"She is similar to her Mother! Very dedicated to the Crown and its principles in a great way!" another added.