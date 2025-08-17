 
Geo News

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage

“What a beautiful home for such a beautiful family"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 17, 2025

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Williams decision to leave Adelaide Cottage
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage

Royal fans have expressed their views over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s decision to leave Adelaide Cottage after three years.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

According to the Page Six, per the New York Post, Kensington Palace has confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan says, “And I wish the Wales' family good wishes, warm blessings and good perspectives on this move. May they enjoy many years to come with serenity.”

Another said, “Just saw this on a royal news site and I'm so happy to see the confirmation! Congratulations to the Prince and Princess of Wales on a beautiful new home! Their kids are getting older and this looks like an amazing place to live. England is very lucky to have the Wales family representing them. Class and elegance.”

“What a beautiful home for such a beautiful family, inside and out. I wish the Wales family the best for their next chapter at Forest Lodge. Such gorgeous photographs in this article too that will be precious memories for the kids to cherish forever,” the third said.

Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?
Kensington Palace receives warm thanks for Kate Middleton's video video
Kensington Palace receives warm thanks for Kate Middleton's video
Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson