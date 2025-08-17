Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage

Royal fans have expressed their views over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s decision to leave Adelaide Cottage after three years.

Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

According to the Page Six, per the New York Post, Kensington Palace has confirmed the reports, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan says, “And I wish the Wales' family good wishes, warm blessings and good perspectives on this move. May they enjoy many years to come with serenity.”

Another said, “Just saw this on a royal news site and I'm so happy to see the confirmation! Congratulations to the Prince and Princess of Wales on a beautiful new home! Their kids are getting older and this looks like an amazing place to live. England is very lucky to have the Wales family representing them. Class and elegance.”

“What a beautiful home for such a beautiful family, inside and out. I wish the Wales family the best for their next chapter at Forest Lodge. Such gorgeous photographs in this article too that will be precious memories for the kids to cherish forever,” the third said.