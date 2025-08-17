Meghan Markle, Harry deal: 'Netflix may be trying to manage a soft exit'

A PR expert has dubbed Netflix deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘a demotion dressed as a promotion’.

Speaking to the Daily Express Renae Smith said, "This 'partnership extension' is basically a demotion dressed as a promotion.

"My bet is it’s a clever way for Netflix to avoid headlines about dropping them, and for the Sussexes to say they still have a deal. But it feels more like a polite break-up. Netflix may also be trying to manage a soft exit."

She said: "They’re more the 'throw a grenade back as you leave the building' type and I am sure Netflix considered the blowout if Meghan did decide to complain about being 'dumped' etc.

"Whether they’ll actually do anything significant together after this is questionable."

The Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Meghan said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“