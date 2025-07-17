Queen Camilla’s photo signals split between Buckingham and Kensington Palace?

A new photo of Queen Camilla released for her 77th birthday has stirred up debate online, with some royal watchers suggesting it reveals a deeper rift inside the British royal family.

The photo was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, who is married to Natasha Archer, a longtime personal assistant and stylist to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Archer reportedly resigned from her post recently, a move that some see as significant.

Critics on social media, particularly on X, claim the use of Jackson for Camilla’s official birthday portrait is sending mixed signals. While his wife has stepped away from her close role with Prince William and Princess Kate, Jackson remains a trusted figure within the royal circle.

“Chris Jackson is still being used by Buckingham Palace while his wife is out of Kensington,” one user posted. “Something doesn’t add up.”

Some speculate that Archer’s departure may have caused friction between the two royal households. A few even suggest that once King Charles is no longer on the throne, Jackson’s presence could also be phased out.

Natasha Archer

There has been no official comment from Kensington or Buckingham Palace about Archer’s resignation or Jackson’s involvement with the photo.

The royal family continues to face increased public scrutiny as shifts in personnel and public appearances fuel fresh waves of speculation.