King Charles marks major celebration on Queen Camilla's birthday

King Charles honors major achievement as Queen Camilla turns 78

King Charles has marked a major milestone.

As Queen Camilla celebrates her 78th birthday on July 17, 2025, the monarch made a royal history.

On Thursday, Charles traveled to Oxford to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, where he unveiled a new building named, the King Charles III Wing, in his honour.

Notably, the special occasion also marked the launch of the King Charles III Programme, which is a global initiative focusing on interfaith understanding, environmental leadership and academic excellence.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a carousel of photos from King Charles’ visit.

The statement shared alongside the photos read, “Celebrating 40 years of the @OxfordCentreForIslamicStudies.”

“The King visited the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies today, meeting trustees, students, alumni, and interfaith representatives who had gathered to celebrate the centre’s 40th anniversary. His Majesty has a longstanding relationship with the Centre, serving as Patron since 1993,” it further revealed.

“The King officially opened the newly renamed King Charles III Wing, which will host the King Charles III Programme, a new initiative which will consolidate key activities including The King Charles III Fellowship, the Young Muslim Leadership Programme, conferences focused on global issues such as the environment and sustainability, and a range of scholarships and visiting fellowships,” the statement concluded.

King Charles’ visit came on the day of Queen Camilla’s birthday. Earlier in the day, the official royal family on behalf of Camilla shared a “thank you” message to everyone for their birthday wishes for the Queen.