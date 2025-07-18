Insiders urge Meghan Markle to help Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just been called onto take a more positive step in regards to the peace talks her husband is engaged in.

PR expert Ryan McCormick is the expert in question that urged the Duchess to take a more proactive approach.

He spoke to The Express for this, and said that since “Harry reconciling with his father is something many seem to be longing for,” he were her advisor for As Ever or Archewell, “I would be telling them to ask allies to go on record about how she is playing a prominent role in these peacekeeping talks,” Mr McCormick admitted.

It comes in light of the fact that “while The Duchess never seems to be too far away from a new controversy, lately she's hit a positive stride with the success of her As Ever brand.”

Thus this just might add to her “excellent PR” he admitted.

And even if “it may go unnoticed by the casual observer but, this would be a substantial win,” he concluded by saying too.