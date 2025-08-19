Princess marks special day as son adds to her woes

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Tuesday (August 19), with tributes pouring in for the popular royal.

The Norwegian royal family marked the occasion by sharing a new photograph of the crown princess on social media, extending birthday greetings to her.

But the milestone comes as the crown princess faces personal turmoil within her family.

Her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, 28, has been charged with 32 criminal offenses, including four counts of rape, according to prosecutors.

The charges also include allegations of abusing a former partner, breaching restraining orders, and secretly filming the genitals of several women without their knowledge or consent.

Høiby, who was born from a relationship before Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon, denies the most serious accusations but intends to plead guilty to some lesser charges, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters.

If convicted on the most serious counts, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Despite the controversy, royal officials kept the focus on Mette-Marit’s birthday celebration and her role within Norway’s royal family.

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 and according to statement issued earlier this year her "chronic disease" was "progressing"