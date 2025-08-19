King Charles shows Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson their place

Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, have joined King Charles III at Balmoral for the royal family’s traditional summer holiday, though not under the same roof as the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of York are staying at Craigowan Lodge, a seven-bedroom property on the Balmoral estate, instead of being welcomed into the castle itself.

According to GB News, the arrangement has drawn attention, with royal watchers suggesting it reflects the couple’s diminished standing within the family.

Balmoral Castle has long been regarded as the monarchy’s most private retreat, where Queen Elizabeth II invited senior family members to stay during the late summer.

Being housed outside the main residence, commentators note, is widely seen as a marker of inclusion, or exclusion, from the royal inner circle.

The timing is notable, as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny following the release of historian Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which revisits allegations about his associations and conduct.

Insiders described the invitation as a “huge show of support” from Charles, but analysts say the decision to keep Andrew and Ferguson at Craigowan Lodge signals that support has firm limits.