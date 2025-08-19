Prince William was forced to confirm Forest Lodge story?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have confirmed plans to move into their new family home, Forest Lodge, sparking widespread speculation and debate on social media about the timing and motives behind the decision.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ relocation was announced after weeks of rumors, with Kensington Palace confirming the couple’s choice of the countryside residence as their “forever home.”

Online discussions quickly followed, with some praising the couple for favoring a more private lifestyle while others questioned why the news was made public now.

The announcement came as William and Kate faced criticism for missing Victory over Japan Day commemorations, where senior royals marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

British tabloids accused the pair of choosing a holiday over honoring history, intensifying scrutiny over their role in royal duties.

Royal fans reacted with mixed emotions. Supporters admired the couple’s decision to reject palaces and castles even after William eventually ascends the throne, seeing the move as a sign of humility.

But others speculated on potential palace intrigue, suggesting Queen Camilla's team may have deliberately leaked the story to draw media attention away from recently surfaced yacht photographs of her vacation.

Some commentators suggested William was left with no choice but to confirm the move publicly.

Despite speculation, the couple has remained silent on the chatter, focusing instead on settling into Forest Lodge with their three children.