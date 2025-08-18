 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace announces King's Balmoral arrival with no Camilla in sight

Queen Camilla's photos were missing from the royal family's social media accounts on Monday

|

August 18, 2025

King Charles greets tourists outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland
King Charles on Monday arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour, according to a statement issued by the royal family.

"The King’s arrival continues the long tradition of Monarchs spending their summers at Balmoral, which began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s," said the statement.

The monarch was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The King and Queen arrived in Royal Deeside at the weekend for their summer residence at the castle.

The King also greeted tourists from across Europe at the gates of Balmoral as he marked the official start of his summer residency in Scotland. 

Interestingly, the Instagram and X posts announcing the monarch's arrival did not feature a single photo of Queen Camilla.

Queen Camilla: File photo
The official Instagram account of the royal family shared nine pictures of the king without Camilla by his side. 

Similarly, four photos of the monarch were shared by Buckingham Palace's social media team on X, with no photos of the queen included.

According to some reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to arrive at Balmoral by the middle of this week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo
They will join King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of The Royal Family in Balmoral. .

Prince William, Princess Catherine and their family will stay in their private cottage, Tam-Na_Ghar. 

Tam-Na_Ghar: File photo
