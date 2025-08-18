Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate likely to join King Charles at Balmoral

Princess Anne on August 15 celebrated her 75th birthday: File photo

King Charles has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to begin the royal family's traditional summer retreat at the historic estate.

Princess Anne is expected to join the King at Balmoral following her current sailing holiday around western Scotland with husband Sir Tim Laurence.

According to reports, the Princess Royal, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday, has been enjoying time aboard their yacht Ballochbuie before the family gathering.

The couple's sailing trips around Scotland's western waters have become an annual tradition, with both described as keen sailors who have been making these voyages without staff for many years.

The yacht takes its name from an ancient Caledonian forest located on the Balmoral estate itself.

Sources describe sailing as Princess Anne's "happy place," reflecting her long-standing passion for maritime activities and preference for private family time away from official duties.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the King at the Scottish estate, continuing the family's decades-old tradition of spending late summer at Balmoral.

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

The castle has served as the royal family's preferred retreat since Queen Victoria's time.



