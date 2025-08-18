King Charles receives warm welcome at Balmoral Castle

King Charles arrives at Balmoral Castle receives welcome from Guard of Honour

King Charles just arrived at Balmoral Castle, the residence of the British Royal Family in Scotland.

The British monarch made his arrival to carry on a very special family tradition which began during the reign of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 1800’s.

The update was received by 13.2 million followers via a rather cheerful update on the official Instagram account of His Majesty and Queen Camilla.

Its caption began: “The King has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.”

In the pictures, King Charles, who is 76-years-old, could be seen greeting soldiers part of the battalion with a wide smile on his face.

His Royal Highness was dressed in a beige coat and a contrasting beige-green plaid kilt, a traditional Scottish garment, originated in the 16th century, usually worn by men.

King Charles was also seen interacting with fans who came to see and welcome him for his arrival at Balmoral.

He could be seen grinning ear-to-ear as he talked to enthusiastic and cheery fans, responding to their comments and fan gestures like royalty.

Revealing details about his visit, the caption of the post further read, “His Majesty met the mascot of the Regiment: a Shetland pony called Corporal Cruachan IV.”

The carousel of pictures also contained a collage of King Charles meeting and petting the pony, a dark-brown coloured furry mascot.

Beloved mascot, a Shetland pony, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, is known for his entertaining antics and cheeky moves at high-profile ceremonial events, especially when members of the Royal Family are present.

In conclusion of the post on theroyalfamily Instagram, it mentioned, “The King’s arrival continues the long tradition of Monarchs spending their summers at Balmoral, which began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s,” explaining how King Charles' arrival was not just a point of celebration, but a continuation of history.