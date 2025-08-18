 
Meghan's latest win over Kate causes Kensington Palace embarrassment

Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer has outperformed Kate Middleton's summer video

|

August 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has achieved significantly higher digital engagement than Kate Middleton in their latest video releases, marking what observers view as a setback for Kensington Palace's social media strategy.

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show "With Love, Meghan" generated nearly half a million views within five days of its second season trailer release. 

The streaming platform dropped the trailer just hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales released Kate Middleton's latest installment in her "Mother Nature: Summer" series.

The Princess of Wales' summer video, narrated by Kate but not featuring her on screen, attracted approximately 26,000 views over four days on the royal couple's official channel.

The stark difference in engagement numbers has drawn attention from supporters of both royal figures.

Despite facing criticism and negative comments from royal family supporters on the Netflix platform, Markle's content significantly outperformed the carefully produced royal family material.

The Duchess of Sussex has frequently encountered online criticism since stepping back from senior royal duties.

Kate Middleton typically enjoys widespread public support and favorable coverage from British media outlets. 

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have highlighted the viewership disparity across social media platforms, using the numbers to emphasize the continuing global interest in the Sussex brand.


