King Charles' Scotland move renews pressure on Prince William

King Charles' appearance in traditional Scottish Highland dress during his arrival at Balmoral Castle has renewed focus on Prince William's longstanding reluctance to wear kilts, despite holding numerous Scottish titles.

Buckingham Palace released multiple photographs Monday showing the monarch wearing a kilt as he was welcomed to the royal family's Scottish estate for his annual summer retreat.

Royal supporters praised the King's embrace of Scottish cultural traditions.

The display of Highland dress has intensified scrutiny of Prince William, who has consistently avoided wearing kilts throughout his royal duties.

Critics argue the Prince of Wales fails to honor Scottish cultural values despite holding several Scottish titles including Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Earl of Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, Prince of Scotland and Great Steward of Scotland.

The traditional Highland dress is typically worn by men as part of formal Scottish attire.

The contrast between father and son's approach to Scottish traditions has become increasingly apparent during royal visits.

While King Charles regularly dons Highland dress for Scottish engagements, his heir consistently opts for conventional formal wear.

Royal observers note that William's position as heir apparent and future head of the Commonwealth makes his cultural choices particularly significant.

The Prince of Wales' reluctance to embrace traditional Scottish dress continues to draw criticism from those who view it as dismissive of Scottish heritage.



