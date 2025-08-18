Prince Harry wears his heart on his sleeve in memory of Prince Philip in secret letter

Prince Harry remembers Prince Philip in private nod

Prince Harry’s secret attempt to pay respects to veterans of the Second World War has just come to light, almost a few hours since King Charles and Queen Camilla graced the event.

The national memorial was held in honor and commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day during a moving ceremony, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

As of Prince Harry’s contribution, he had a wreath placed at the Burma Star Memorial, as an Army veteran himself, with 10 years under his belt.

According to GB News the letter paints a personal connection, and even tugs at heartstrings given it mentions Prince Philip.

It reads, “For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign.”

“He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.”

“On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we pause to remember the day the guns finally fell silent across the world, the true end of the Second World War. We also pause to recognise you, the men and women of the 'Forgotten Army,' whose courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable.”

He also added, “You faced an enemy determined to the last, fought in unforgiving terrain, and endured months - even years - far from home, in conditions most could scarcely imagine.”

What is most pertinent to mention about this silent nod, is that this is the first public display Prince Harry has carried out since his first peace talk with King Charles that was papped in London.

The meeting between Meredith Maines, Prince Harry’s right-hand and King Charles’ communications chief Tobyn Andreae, has been called the first step towards potential reconciliation.

For those unversed, VJ Day, on August 15th marks the end of a six-year war.