Prince William, Kate face backlash over timing of royal content

Timing of Prince William and Kate Middleton's social media posts have been questioned

August 18, 2025

Meghan Markle faced intense online harassment from apparent royal family supporters in the comment section of her Netflix show trailer. 

The criticism has prompted her fans to question the timing of subsequent release of Kate Middleton's video.

The Duchess of Sussex was brutally trolled under the Netflix trailer for the second season of "With Love, Meghan," with most negative comments appearing to come from supporters of the royal family. 

Screenshots of comments Meghan Markles Netflix trailer has received on YouTube
Screenshots of comments Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer has received on YouTube

Just one day after Markle's trailer dropped, Kate Middleton released her latest "Mother Nature: Summer" series video through the Prince and Princess of Wales' official channels.

The timing has sparked criticism from Meghan's supporters, who view it as part of a pattern of strategic counter-programming.

Sussex supporters are highlighting what they describe as suspicious timing coincidences, citing previous instances including an investigation into alleged bullying by Markle that surfaced days before her Oprah interview, and Kate's hospital visit announcement the day before Meghan's Netflix show was scheduled to air.

The Princess of Wales' summer video, which featured her narration but not her physical appearance, attracted significantly fewer views than Markle's Netflix content. 

Royal watchers note the stark difference in online engagement between the two releases.

Critics of the royal family's media strategy point to recent public appearances, including Prince William and Kate's Wales visit where they discussed jam-making, as evidence of deliberate timing designed to overshadow Sussex announcements.


