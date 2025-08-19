Marius Borg Høiby, son of the crown Prince of Norway, has been charged under rape and domestic violence.



Marius is the son of Mette-Marit's from beforeher marriage to Crown Prince Haakon and has been charged under assault after initially being arrested.

Back in August 2024, authorities stated that Marius "attacked" a 20-year-old woman "psychologically and physically.”

According to a report from Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, Marius is also guilty for filming some of the alleged offences.

"The maximum penalty for the offenses listed in the indictment is imprisonment of up to 10 years," prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said, according to CBS.

"He does not agree with the claims regarding rape and domestic violence," Sekulic said, according to Reuters.

Last year, Marius was released from tue prison after 30 hours of being held captive

"The fact that Marius Borg Høiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others," Henriksbo said, per CBS.