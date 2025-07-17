Damian Priest has a message for Bad Bunny

Damian Priest weighs in on Bad Bunny's return

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper, has not stepped into a WWE match for two years, but excitement for his return is already building, even from wrestler, Damian Priest, whom he once battled in the ring.

Priest recently told TMZ that the Puerto Rican star is welcome back anytime, saying, “Whenever he's ready. That's up to him, as far as when he's ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready.”

The wrestler, who played a key role in training the Grammy-winning artist for his electrifying WWE debut, praised Bunny’s commitment to doing things right.

“I know the way he is—he'd want to do it properly and train properly,” he added.

Although Bunny is currently focused on his residency in Puerto Rico, which launched last Friday, Priest said he’s “always down to help him out whenever he’s ready” to return to the ring.

Before concluding, Priest also addressed fellow wrestler Seth Rollins’ recent injury during a match with LA Knight. Though the two haven’t spoken since the incident, the wrestler expressed full confidence in Rollins’ recovery, and said, “We need you,” he said.

For those unversed, Bad Bunny outside of music made his WWE debut in January 2021 during the Royal Rumble event in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he faced off against former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.