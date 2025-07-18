 
Geo News

Prince Harry bags support from Princess of Belgium over past 'trauma'

Prince Harry's former trauma empathised by an European Royal

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 18, 2025

Prince Harry bags support from Princess of Belgium over past trauma
Prince Harry bags support from Princess of Belgium over past 'trauma'

Prince Harry is traumatised by his past and his actions in the present are a result of it, says a European Royal.

Princess Delphine of Belgium says that she feels sorry for the Duke of Sussex and all of his suffering that came after mother Princess Diana's death.

Sitting at It’s Reigning Men podcast, the princess says: “I do follow a little bit of Harry because Lady Diana was just part of my life when I was in England… Then she had these children and everything, and then this death was just horrible… I feel very sorry for Harry because I think that was traumatic for him.

“I think Harry suffered so much, and I think he was traumatised and it's coming out now."

The Princess continued: "This thing about security. I think it's to do with what happened to his mother.

“I understand the guy. He's just traumatised. And I understand, so he's doing these things, and everybody's bullying him, but not thinking about his trauma. And I just find it terrible because he's just been kind of left," she notes.


Princess Anne stuns as she leads grand celebration
Princess Anne stuns as she leads grand celebration
Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle
Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle
Meghan Markle sends wine gift with birthday message on Queen Camilla's 78th video
Meghan Markle sends wine gift with birthday message on Queen Camilla's 78th
King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared video
King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble
Princess Beatrice's husband marks special day with romantic photo
Princess Beatrice's husband marks special day with romantic photo
Royal family spills on King Charles' surprise meeting at Windsor Castle video
Royal family spills on King Charles' surprise meeting at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry's actual agenda for King Charles peace talks after his cancer gets exposed
Prince Harry's actual agenda for King Charles peace talks after his cancer gets exposed