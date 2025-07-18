Prince Harry bags support from Princess of Belgium over past 'trauma'

Prince Harry is traumatised by his past and his actions in the present are a result of it, says a European Royal.

Princess Delphine of Belgium says that she feels sorry for the Duke of Sussex and all of his suffering that came after mother Princess Diana's death.

Sitting at It’s Reigning Men podcast, the princess says: “I do follow a little bit of Harry because Lady Diana was just part of my life when I was in England… Then she had these children and everything, and then this death was just horrible… I feel very sorry for Harry because I think that was traumatic for him.

“I think Harry suffered so much, and I think he was traumatised and it's coming out now."

The Princess continued: "This thing about security. I think it's to do with what happened to his mother.

“I understand the guy. He's just traumatised. And I understand, so he's doing these things, and everybody's bullying him, but not thinking about his trauma. And I just find it terrible because he's just been kind of left," she notes.



