Prince Harry deeply upset by 'step mom' Queen Camilla move

Eleen Bukhari
July 18, 2025

Prince Harry once touched upon the heartbreak he witnessed at the hands of Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex admitted in his memoir ‘Spare’ that his step mother decided to run his room into her dressing room after Harry moved out.

He recalls: “After I moved out, Camilla turned my bedroom into her dressing room. I tried not to care. But, especially the first time I saw it, I cared.”

This comes as Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, touched upon their struggles to get a luxurious house in California after they exited the UK.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan said: “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

