Prince Harry Angola trip sans Meghan Markle paints his real photo

Prince Harry and his recent trip to Angola has spilt his true intentions

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 18, 2025

Prince Harry's recent trip to Africa shows his real vision on career.

The Duke of Sussex, who is often seen with wife Meghan Markle caught up in the world of Hollywood, long for time with charitable ventures.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I think this is precisely the sort of work that Harry should do. It is not only a hugely worthwhile cause, but it also connects him with his mother, which is something he yearns for.

"I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable. And he seems quite willing to let Meghan take the limelight over there. He speaks frequently about a life of service, and trips like this certainly serve a very good cause indeed."

Speaking of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, the expert continued: "I was with Diana in Angola all those years ago, and the impact she made by walking across a minefield was enormous. She told me that she was simply trying to be a humanitarian, and that is something Harry can also aspire to.

