Kate Middleton 'embarrassed' by crowds at Wimbledon Ladies Final

Kate Middleton has shown what true humility looks like during one of her Wimbledon appearances.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the Wimbledon Ladies’ Finals this week, showcased that she is a genuine admirers of the women playing on the field.

During her attendance, Kate was shown immense love from the crowd who cheered on her after the recent cancer recovery.

“The response from the crowd is to roar louder, making Kate giggle,” body language expert Judi James revealed.

“She then performs the very telling micro-gesture of playful modesty, jutting her neck quickly in what looks like a comedy gulp of embarrassment, before flashing a broad smile with her teeth edge-to-edge.”

She told Mirror: “It’s in stark contrast to the traditional regal acknowledgment - the formal wave that signals ‘expectations met’ - beloved of other royals like the Queen Mother and the late Queen.”