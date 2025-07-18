Meghan Markle has personal agenda over Prince Harry, King Charles peace

Meghan Markle has a huge role to play in Prince Harry’s peace talks with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has a say in all of Prince Harry’s decisions, has helped her husband put out an olive branch with the Royals for the sake of her reputation.

Expert Valentine Low tells The Sun: "There's also the interesting question, perhaps quite cynically, if they reconcile and the relationship with the royal family becomes one of warmth.

"I think it will only do Meghan's reputation something good and help her expand brand Meghan."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hewson adds

The royal correspondent added: "Meghan is someone with a game plan.

"Nothing happens by accident and I think Harry relies on Meghan for a lot of guidance through life.

"Meghan's got her own plans and business. What is Harry's?"

"He does look lost and isolated by himself in Montecito. His father's health is certainly a big wake up call.

The royal correspondent added: "I think for these talks to happen, Harry will need to speak to his father one-on-one.

"This will be really important as there is a big trust issue