 
Geo News

Meghan Markle has personal agenda over Prince Harry, King Charles peace

Meghan Markle is tipped to support Prince Harry and King Charles reunion

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has personal agenda over Prince Harry, King Charles peace
Meghan Markle has personal agenda over Prince Harry, King Charles peace

Meghan Markle has a huge role to play in Prince Harry’s peace talks with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has a say in all of Prince Harry’s decisions, has helped her husband put out an olive branch with the Royals for the sake of her reputation.

Expert Valentine Low tells The Sun: "There's also the interesting question, perhaps quite cynically, if they reconcile and the relationship with the royal family becomes one of warmth.

"I think it will only do Meghan's reputation something good and help her expand brand Meghan."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hewson adds

The royal correspondent added: "Meghan is someone with a game plan.

"Nothing happens by accident and I think Harry relies on Meghan for a lot of guidance through life.

"Meghan's got her own plans and business. What is Harry's?"

"He does look lost and isolated by himself in Montecito. His father's health is certainly a big wake up call.

The royal correspondent added: "I think for these talks to happen, Harry will need to speak to his father one-on-one.

"This will be really important as there is a big trust issue

Prince Harry Angola trip sans Meghan Markle paints his real photo
Prince Harry Angola trip sans Meghan Markle paints his real photo
Queen Camilla's photo signals split between Buckingham and Kensington Palace?
Queen Camilla's photo signals split between Buckingham and Kensington Palace?
King Charles marks major celebration on Queen Camilla's birthday video
King Charles marks major celebration on Queen Camilla's birthday
Princess Anne stuns as she leads grand celebration
Princess Anne stuns as she leads grand celebration
Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle
Queen Camilla and how she deals with being the Firm's ‘black sheep' to Diana's uncle
Meghan Markle sends wine gift with birthday message on Queen Camilla's 78th video
Meghan Markle sends wine gift with birthday message on Queen Camilla's 78th
King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared video
King Charles faces fresh abuse scandal just after Prince Andrew is cleared
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble
Prince Harry's trigger-happy behavior lands him in trouble