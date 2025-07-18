Will King Charles abdicate for reconciliation with Prince Harry?

King Charles will never abdicate the throne for reconciliation with Prince Harry or due to his old age or health concerns.

Royal fans believe this amid reports King Charles is 'poised' to hand over throne to Prince William.

According to a report by the Radar Online, cancer is eating the monarch alive and he wants to transfer his royal duties to Prince William as soon as possible.

The royal insider went on saying, “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Recently, the Fox News reported Prince Harry and King Charles’ private aides also held a secret "peace summit" in an effort to restore the broken relationship between father and son.

However, the royal experts claimed Prince William likely knew of the meeting but chose not to get his aides involved as he cannot trust Meghan and Harry.

Commenting on it, one royal fan advised the king, “If C3 wants to reconcile, for the good of the monarchy, he should give up the throne giving health reasons.”

Reacting to it, the other believes “Charles waited longer than any other Prince of Wales in history to become king. He will NEVER abdicate, even if that means no reconciliation with Harry.”