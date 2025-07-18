Queen Camilla becomes key royal figure after going through ‘a lot'

Queen Camilla dubbed ‘very good thing’ for monarchy

Queen Camilla has received praises for her sharp sense of humour and dedication to causes like promoting reading and supporting domestic abuse victims.

Speaking on the Queen Consort to mark her 78th birthday, British screenwriter Daisy Goodwin highlighted Camilla’s passion for literature through her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room.

Sharing her views ahead of her new play By Royal Appointment, Goodwin said Camilla has become a really important Royal member after going through a lot.

“I'm very pro-Camilla. She's been through a lot, and she's rocking it; she's doing it so well,” she told The Express.

“I think her Queen's Reading Room initiative is amazing," she continued. "I've been invited to the receptions and I've talked to her about it.”

The expert further shared, “She really reads, I think she's brought a different flavour to the monarchy, a really good one, because she's got different interests, and I think that's great because the Royal Family have been very good on sport and racing, but to have a royal figure in there championing reading, it's fantastic.

"I'm very pro Camilla, and I think she's amazing and has been a very good thing for the monarchy.”