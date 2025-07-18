Mike Tindall, Zara make some 'incredible memories'

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara have made some ‘incredible memories’ together as the couple visited Australia recently.

Taking to Instagram, the former England rugby player shared stunning photo with Zara and revealed, “We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia we have never been here before and it’s been amazing.”

He further said, “It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too and it really was unreal, Queensland definitely has it all.”

Excited Mike Tindall went on saying, “Made some incredible memories. What an unforgettable way to spend some down time @queensland @hamiltonisland #familytime #memories.”

Commenting on the post, one fan says, “Wow! Looks incredible! You both look fabulous! Have a wonderful and relaxing time.”

Mike recently also shared photos with Zara after they watched Queensland defeat New South Wales 24-12 at Accor Stadium as guests of Nicole Slater, wife of Queensland coach Billy Slater.

He said, “Thanks to Billy Slater and Nicole Slater for looking after us so well. Was amazing to be in the changing rooms and see everything that makes rugby (both codes) an incredible sport.”