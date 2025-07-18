King Charles sweet birthday gesture for Queen Camilla revealed

Here’s how King Charles celebrated Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday

King Charles reportedly threw a “party” for Queen Camilla at the Clarence House to celebrate her 78th birthday.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, the monarch most likely spoilt the Queen Consort on her big day but in a private setting.

According to Royal Insider, the insider also shared that the King might have gifted Queen some jewellery as birthday present.

"I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they'll have people go up to Scotland,” he said.

"He likes to give her jewellery. I think he'll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday,” Burrell continued.

“He's very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla. He likes to remind her that she's Queen."

The former royal aide claimed that Charles likes to remind Camilla "that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her."

"I don't think there'll be any public celebrations because it's not a milestone birthday. Everything will be behind closed doors.

"Maybe they'll go back to the Ritz again because that was a milestone when they first stepped out together."