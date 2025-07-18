Prince Harry's real fears laid bare amid desperation for King Charles reunion

Real reason why Prince Harry initiated peace talks with King Charles revealed

A royal expert has revealed the real reason why Prince Harry initiated peace talks with his father King Charles after years of feud.

Last week in London, top aides to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch’s team had a meeting to discuss the possibility of a royal reconciliation.

Soon after the news break, it was reported that Prince William’s representatives were not sent an invite to join the talks.

More recently, the Duke of Sussex visited Angola to follow in Princess Diana’s footsteps on her iconic 1997 landmine walk.

Speaking with GB News, royal biographer Tom Bower criticized Harry over his Angola trip, claiming it is a “desperate” publicity stunt.

"It's a stunt. Harry is desperate," Bower said. "He is desperate to get back to England and distance himself with the bitter feud of his wife."

He went on suggest that the real reason behind Harry being desperate to end rift with Charles is his fear that William would “banish” him after the monarch’s death.

"What he really fears is, when the King, God forbid, dies, his brother is going to banish himself from Britain. So in some ways, he is trying to ingratiate himself," he added.