Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's dead family for manipulation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s manipulation tactics are laid out in the open

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for their manipulation of the public, off the backs of someone who’se already passed away.

The whole thing was laid out during a conversation between royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield and Mike Graham on TalkTV.

Mr Graham was the first to step forward and call the Sussexes’ attempts at recreating Princess Diana’s legacy a ‘cheesy’ fabrication.

“I was obviously old enough to remember when she did that and I was working for newspapers when she did that and it was an incredible um piece of video incredible moment because Diana was that kind of person but he isn't,” he said referring to her visit to Angola for the ban of landmines.

This is where the commentator Ms Schofield pointed out Meghan’s bid to capitalize on Diana’s legacy.

According to her, “a week and a half after Meghan utilized his mother's birthday to launch her alcohol brand, a woman that died in a in a drunk driving car accident.”

This prompted a back and forth between the two, and saw Mr Graham ask, “it couldn't have been a coincidence right?”

Ms Schofield responded to this by saying, “I don't believe so. I think that that was very intentional. I think these two utilize Diana's memory to manipulate whoever is is whoever can be manipulated about it,” she also said.

However, she also brought to light how many are finally saying “go ‘find your own thing. Find your own path’.”

Especially now that the Sussexes have “shown us who [they] are, and it's not Diana, this person that just oozed empathy and compassion. These these two are not that.”