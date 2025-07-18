Prince Harry attempts to scrub clean his image as a vengeful villain terrorizing a cancer patient

Prince Harry is becoming desperate to lay waste to his villainous image

Prince Harry’s return to Angola to recreate Princess Diana’s walk appears not to have sat right with critics and commentators.

To explain it royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield joined TalkTV’s Mike Graham.

On the YouTube show the US-based commentator called the whole thing a “copy and paste” in real time.

Her reasons for this revolve around the fact that this is the second time the Duke walked the same path. The first time was in 2019.

For those unversed, the People’s Princess walked this same path seven months before her death in 1997, and ended up mobilizing such support a landmine ban treaty was ratified, according to AP.

Prince Harry also went down to a village near near Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola, with the same organization, the Halo Trust.

“I mean, I do think that the first time he did it, there was something really interesting about it,” Ms Schofield admitted. “But there just seems to be this series we've been hit pretty back to back basically.”

“We find out that Harry is expected to invite the family to Invictus Games. Then we find out about these royal reconciliation negotiations and then these images of Harry.”

According to the commentator, “I think we're seeing a man desperate to rehabilitate his image after moving to the United States and becoming really this villain who has gone out of his way to terrorize a father with cancer and his brother whose wife recently we believe recovered from cancer.”

Before concluding she also said, “He realizes that the only way that he can sustain any sort of popularity uh and and and have opportunities is if he changes the direction of his brand which has looked so vengeful over the last few years.”