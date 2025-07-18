Prince Harry's return hinges on Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry warned Prince William may never forgive him

Prince Harry has been warned that Prince William is the biggest hurdle in his quest to seek peace with King Charles.

Speaking with The Independent, royal historian Tessa Dunlop said King Charles is the only Royal who wants the Duke of Sussex back in the family fold.

"So far, so good; the road ahead is long and not straightforward, but it is hopeful,” the expert said while sharing her two cents on London peace summit between aides to Harry and Charles.

"A softer, forgiving King, and a happier Harry, (who I suspect still covets the half-in, half-out role he mooted five years ago), is an infinitely more appealing prospect than the current cold war statis,” she added.

The expert continued, "However, when it comes to royal relations, a (crucial) third party was absent from the balcony.

“Subsequently, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been less than impressed with a 'peace summit' about which they knew nothing. Ouch [...]

"William still bears a grudge – can you blame him? Siblings play by very different rules."

Dunlop also claimed that Harry already knows that the Prince of Wales won’t forgive him anytime soon as it will "take years for the future king to trust again, if he ever can.”

"Harry alluded to this when acknowledging there were some in the Royal Family who would never forgive him for what he had written,” she said.

"At the moment, King Charles is Harry’s only hope. If the Prince wants to make a meaningful comeback, it needs to be done sooner rather than later.

"And even then, a Sussex return to the sunlit uplands of royalty may well prove short-lived. William is not a man for turning, and as the 'spare' knows all too well, one day the Prince of Wales will have all the power."