Prince Harry's lack of sincerity lands him on the chopping block: ‘Stop covering it up!'

Prince Harry called onto becoming more forthcoming and choosing sincerity

Prince Harry has just been branded an ‘insincere’ man in all his public-facing efforts.

The accusations have come from royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield who recently joined the host of TalkTV Mike Graham.

Explaining the reason for this take she explained, “I think that it if you're watching the Sussex show as a spectator, you just think here's another PR opportunity for Prince Harry and you don't feel like there is any sincerity to it whatsoever.”

“Especially when you look at the chaos surrounding Sentebale” Ms Schofield noted, because “we're still waiting to find out” whether “there is an investigation as to whether um the head of Sentebale was bullied, treated poorly because she is a black female.”

For those unversed, Sentebale is a charity Prince Harry was a patron for that helped young men suffering from HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

However, it sparked backlash after accusations of work place toxicity, poor leadership and mismanagement flooded international media.

As of right now an investigation was prompted by the Charity Commission but Harry’s chair Sophie Chandauka came forward as well.

According to the commentator, she accused Prince Harry and Meghan of ‘disrespecting’ her, as well as others.

“Not to mention the African Parks charity scandal where they have been very protective of their independent research into some of the accusations involving rape and torture,” she pointed out as well.

All in all the expert admitted, “these are some pretty intense scandals that surround these charities that he's involved in and he tends to take a back seat versus facing them head on or insisting that they are more forthcoming when it comes to this information.”